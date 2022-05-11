Richmond County: New southside elementary school announced

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County is bringing back a blast from the past.

According to school officials, a new elementary school is planned for where the old Rollins Elementary School used to be.

In 2018, Richmond County looked at the district, rezoned students to other districts, and closed Southside Elementary and Windsor Spring.

They made these changes due to the change in population. But now, school leaders say they need more space.

We spoke with the building program director to find out more about the new school.

“One of the major projects is a new south side K-5 school being built on the old Rollins site, which was demolished and taken down,” said Jeff Baker, building program director, RCSS.

While it’s an old site, it will be a modern facility.

“There’s been a lot of improvements in standards for schools in the last 5-10 years, so makers spaces and computer labs and upgraded classroom spaces enlarged classroom spaces, a lot of exciting components will be added,” he said.

The new 110,000 square-foot school will accommodate 800 students. “Everyone knows on the west side of Augusta and really now on the south side too, the demographics are changing, a lot of growth out there, so we’re planning on building a new school to accommodate that growth,” said Baker.

While it’s empty now, by the end of the summer, it will look a lot different. “In the next 30 to 60 days, we expect a contractor to come out there and mobilize and break ground on this new school,” he said.

It will not be far from the Richmond Hill K-8 school that opened just a couple of years ago, and the school is expected to be completed by the start of the 2024 - 2025 school year.

Baker says he is not sure which neighborhoods will be zoned to attend the school, but he says that will be revealed to the public as the school’s opening date gets closer.

