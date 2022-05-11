Prosecution rests case in slaying of Columbia County toddler

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Continuing coverage on the 2019 death of Columbia County toddler Lincoln DaVitte.

Wednesday was day three of the murder trial for Charles Sconyers. Sconyers is the boyfriend of Lincoln’s mother and was an Augusta firefighter at the time of DaVitte’s death.

The state rested its case after hearing from nearly 20 witnesses. Most of the day was split between the GBI medical examiner who performed the autopsy, and one of the investigators on the case.

At the end of the day, the defense called its first witness to the stand.

Natalie Paine, DA for Columbia County: “In this case, what manner of death did you find or determine?”

Lora Darrisaw, GBI medical examiner said: “I assigned the manner of death as homicide.”

She looks at the medical information, different elements of the investigation, physical body, and history provided.

“I would say what would make this not a homicide would be a suitable historical account of the event that would adequately explain the injuries that I have,” she said.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Investigator Daniel Gaston’s reports agreed.

“I don’t want to beat around the bush. I don’t want you to be surprised, but I can tell you that this didn’t come from falling out of the back door,” he said.

He says doctors told him the wound would not have been caused by a hand, and there would be no biological evidence to look for in the home.

Gaston pointed out that the last video we saw of DaVitte alive was Sconyers carrying him out of daycare notably upset.

“The defendant picks him up and brings him down the hallway. He’s upset, and I can tell from that video he says ‘that’s enough’,” he said.

Paine: “Who says?”

Gaston: “Michael Sconyers.”

Once the defense took over, one of his close friends testified speaking on Sconyers’s character. He says Sconyers is not violent. He’s laid back willing to help others and always loved being around children.

Michael Gray, Columbia County school officer, and friend of Sconyers said: “If I called him or need him for an emergency situation or if I need him to watch my stepdaughter, I could always pick up the phone and call him.”

We’re just starting to hear from the defense side. Thursday we’re expecting to hear from more lay witnesses and experts. The judge hopes to have a final verdict at the beginning of next week, but there’s still a lot more to be unpacked before we get there.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.