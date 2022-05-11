Project Pascalis: Newberry Street to be included in development

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new information on Project Pascalis. After a six to one vote, part of Newberry Street will be included in the development of the project.

The chamber was full of Aiken residents concerned about the traffic impacts and if this project has citizens’ best interests at heart.

Jacob Ellis is a concerned Aiken citizen. “The concerns are the way they went about presenting it to the public. The designs don’t match the rest of Aiken. It’s going to be a nightmare for more years than what people think,” he said.

Developers and officials have stressed that the plan is not final.

