Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Project Pascalis: Newberry Street to be included in development

By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new information on Project Pascalis. After a six to one vote, part of Newberry Street will be included in the development of the project.

The chamber was full of Aiken residents concerned about the traffic impacts and if this project has citizens’ best interests at heart.

MORE | Aiken’s public gets a peek at Project Pascalis, offers opinions

Jacob Ellis is a concerned Aiken citizen. “The concerns are the way they went about presenting it to the public. The designs don’t match the rest of Aiken. It’s going to be a nightmare for more years than what people think,” he said.

Developers and officials have stressed that the plan is not final.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Crime scene tape
One juvenile arrested following stabbing in Richmond County
Richmond County School
Richmond County: New southside elementary school announced
New Richmond County school announced
New Richmond County school announced
Madison Cooksey
Alleged sexual assault victim seeks policy change in Columbia County schools
Alleged sexual assault victim seeks policy change from Columbia County