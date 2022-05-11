Submit Photos/Videos
Plans in motion for new businesses coming to Augusta

Plans are in motion for new businesses coming to Augusta.
Plans are in motion for new businesses coming to Augusta.(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New businesses are coming to Cabela Drive.

We were live next door to the Guitar Center, where a new store had just broke ground.

Local boutique ‘My Story’ is set to open their second Augusta location. It will be the only one of their four locations to be in the same city as another store.

The manager told us they chose to expand in Augusta after seeing the area’s potential for growth.

“We’ve just seen a lot of development in that new area especially,” said Brooke Teal, store manager, My Story, Augusta. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to have more foot traffic through, so we’re really excited to see what’s coming.”

MORE | Augusta’s new Dave & Busters opening weeks earlier than expected

Teal has worked at the store for six years as they have expanded into other counties, but she is excited to bring in even more business to Augusta.

“This way, we have a variety of locations and more opportunities for more people to come in,” she said.

But for Augusta to continue to grow, it isn’t just about bringing in new business.

Cheney Eldridge, manager of Existing Industries and Strategic Partnerships, Augusta Economic Development Authority said: “Bringing new businesses in is exciting, but you want to make sure you keep the ones you have in as well.”

MORE | Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week

The EDA is working on 100-million-dollars worth of expansion projects right now, and that’s just in the industry sector.

“People are realizing Augusta has a fantastic quality of life. If you look at the cost of living, it’s basically getting a five percent bonus every year because it costs less to live here,” said Eldridge.

The EDA says they’re seeing growth downtown and are working toward expansion in south Augusta as well.

“We’re hoping that with the workforce base there, that’s where they live, that’s going to be the place that you’re going to see the most growth,” she said.

And that growth throughout the city is good news for growing businesses. There is no set date for when the new location will be officially open, but it will be close to fully operating by the end of the year.

Teal said: “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to bring in more clientele.”

