Panthers agree to deal with 6th overall pick Ikem Ekwonu

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu poses on the red carpet before first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year contract with first-round draft pick Ikem Ekwonu.

Ekwonu, the sixth overall pick, agreed to a four-year rookie contract with a team option for a fifth season. Terms of the deal were not released. He is slated to become the team’s starting left tackle this season, filling a major hole on offense. The Panthers have now agreed to terms with four of team’s draft picks. They earlier reached deals with Amaré Barno, Kalon Barnes and Cade Mays.

