One juvenile arrested following stabbing in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -One juvenile has been arrested and one man has been sent to the hospital following a stabbing late Tuesday night.

According to Richmond County deputies the stabbing happened at 11:10 p.m. on the 2600 block of Nannette Drive.

Deputies say the man had been stabbed several times and is at Augusta University Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the incident is domestic related and they are still on the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with us for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.