NIL expert predicts $50,000 minimum pay for Power 5 players

Georgia quarterback
Georgia quarterback
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(AP) - College football and men’s basketball players on scholarship in one of the major conferences can expect to soon earn a minimum of $50,000 each year he plays because of the influx of cash from booster collectives brokering name, image and likeness deals.

That prediction comes from Blake Lawrence. He’s co-founder and CEO of Opendorse, a company that helps athletes and schools navigate the NIL landscape. The collectives have drawn the attention of the NCAA, which is crafting guidance for schools and boosters to maintain the original intent of NIL. Athletes are supposed to provide a service in exchange for money.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

