New Developments: Local teacher arrested for sexual battery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a story we’ve been following for two weeks.

A pattern of inappropriate behavior and allegations of assault against 40-year-old Scott Hooker.

It was an emotional moment for Madison Cooksey and her family as she stood up in front of members of the board of education and delivered an emotional plea for change.

“With my experience with reporting and putting my trust in the school board to advocate for me... I was failed. I hope that in the future, any student or employee reporting sexual harassment will be properly advocated for, taken seriously, and protected,” said Maddison Cooksey, victim of alleged sexual assault.

It wasn’t easy for her to speak in front of the board members. Not only because she was nervous, but because she says they almost didn’t let her. She received a call the morning of the meeting, which the school board says is protocol.

“Who told me I should talk about the topic of discussion because it was too vague for their liking and wanted to know what I was talking about at the meeting. If it was something they could handle internally and if it was something that really needed to be put out to the board and spoken about publicly,” she said.

When Cooksey went to the meeting, she says they told her she couldn’t speak because she didn’t show up on time according to their policy, even though she says she was waiting out in the hallway before the deadline.

“I hope I got through to them or some people in the meeting,” said Cooksey.

She broke down, saying nothing was done after multiple incidents.

“At what point does it take for the disciplinary actions to be put in place. The educator had multiple chances to victimize female students he was around. There are so many questions that need to be answered as to why this is still happening,” she said.

In Hooker’s personnel file we requested, the Evans High principal and Columbia County superintendent both say if something like this happens again, he could be fired.

Two months later, deputies were called to Evans high after incident reports say Cooksey told deputies Hooker would often cross paths with her and stand next to her while staring at her. Hooker continued to teach at Evans before handing in his resignation at the end of the school year.

“Five years later, he did it again. This could’ve easily been prevented if somebody had listened to me,” she said.

We asked Columbia County about Hooker’s pattern of issues involving female students. In an email response, they say the district did not acknowledge a pattern even though letters in his personnel file show the superintendent was concerned about his past interactions with female students.

Full Response: “In this case, the Columbia County School District, including administration at Evans High School, took every action required in response to these allegations of sexual harassment, to include immediately contacting law enforcement. At the time, the investigation yielded no charges being brought against the teacher, who resigned at the end of the school year. He has not been employed with the Columbia County School District since 2017. The school district takes allegations of this nature extremely seriously. The district has a strong policy prohibiting sexual harassment in any capacity, which is pasted below for your reference. As with any district policy, we welcome feedback from our stakeholders. If any member of the public have concerns about a policy, we would be happy to meet to address those concerns. Regarding public participation, it is common practice for this office to reach out to those signed up to speak, to ensure they understand the rules for addressing the Board. This includes ensuring participants know when and where to go, that they must sign in before the meeting starts, among others. This is a consistent practice and is never an effort to restrict public participation, only to ensure participants have all of the correct information they need to effectively address the Board with their concerns. At no time were any public participants discouraged from speaking to the Board. Regarding Mr. Hooker’s military service, you are welcome to retrieve any further information from the Department of Defense.”

“I just don’t understand when something is in writing, and you’re looking at it, and you’re telling me it’s not true when it’s right in front of your face. I just don’t see how you can do that,” said Cooksey.

Columbia County: Policy GAEB: Prohibition of Sexual Harassment It is the policy of the Columbia County Board of Education to prohibit any act of sexual harassment of employees, students, parents, and customers by employees at all times and during all occasions while at school, in the workplace, or at any school event or activity. Any such act shall result in prompt and appropriate discipline, including the possible termination of employment. Sexual harassment may include conduct or speech which entails unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, taunts, threats, comments of a vulgar or demeaning nature, demands, or physical contact which creates a hostile environment. There may be other speech or conduct which employees experience as inappropriate or illegal harassment which should also be reported; harassment can take many forms and it is not possible to itemize every aspect of the harassment forbidden by this policy. Any employee or applicant for employment who believes he or she has been subjected to sexual harassment as prohibited by this policy should promptly report the same to the principal of his or her school or department who will implement the board’s complaints procedures as required. Employees will not be subjected to retaliation for reporting such harassment or discrimination. It is the duty of all employees to promptly report sexual harassment forbidden by this policy. All supervisors will instruct his or her subordinates as to the content of this policy and, through appropriate professional learning activities, enlighten employees as to the varied forms of expression of prohibited harassment. The principals and supervisors of all schools and departments shall ensure that employees are informed through handbooks, training materials, and verbally that such harassment is strictly forbidden, how it is to be reported, and the consequences for violating this policy.

Meanwhile, a parent in Burke County — where Hooker is accused of groping a student in an incident that led to his arrest — has stepped forward with new claims.

The parent reached out to deputies on Friday after learning about the recent case, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

She said her daughter was a student of Hooker’s in the 2021-22 school year and had told her Hooker made her uncomfortable on several occasions, according to an incident report from the agency.

The mother told deputies she requested that the school assign her daughter a new teacher but was denied. The mother said Hooker was adamant in being solely responsible for her daughter’s tutoring, including “one on one” tutoring at the library, according to deputies.

The mother “stated she believes more is going on than what her daughter is telling her” and requested that a report be filed to start the process for an investigation, according to the incident report.

