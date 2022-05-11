Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

‘ManningCast’ comes to golf as PGA gets alternate telecast

Eli Manning and Citizen Watch Company to support National Merit Scholarship Program
Eli Manning and Citizen Watch Company to support National Merit Scholarship Program
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The “ManningCast” so popular on “Monday Night Football” is coming to major championship golf.

ESPN is collaborating with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions for the alternate telecast during the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Peyton and Eli Manning will be dropping in. The show will be hosted by Joe Buck, who now is with ESPN. Other guests will include Charles Barkley and Fred Couples. In other golf news, Dallas should have a good field for the Byron Nelson. That wasn’t the case for the Wells Fargo Championship. It had its weakest field.

Was it the move to TPC Potomac for the year or the five weeks between majors?

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu poses on the red carpet before first round of...
Panthers agree to deal with 6th overall pick Ikem Ekwonu
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley reacts after hitting the game winning RBI single to score Atlanta...
Austin Riley first of 4 champion Braves to go to arbitration
Georgia quarterback
NIL expert predicts $50,000 minimum pay for Power 5 players
Nickelodeon booth at the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention...
Slime Time: Nickelodeon to broadcast Christmas Day NFL game