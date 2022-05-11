Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Search for suspect puts Aiken County school on soft lockdown

Redcliffe Elementary School, Aiken County, S.C.
Redcliffe Elementary School, Aiken County, S.C.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Redcliffe Elementary School in Aiken County was on soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon, according to school officials.

Deputies said the lockdown was due to a manhunt from an assault incident in the area of the school that’s halfway between Jackson and Beech Island.

Officials said no other schools were affected by the lockdown.

The lockdown came after multiple other school issues this week in the CSRA:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

South Carolina State House
S.C. lawmakers send transgender sports bill to governor
Fist bump
Here are three immediate options for local job seekers
Dave & Buster's
Augusta’s new Dave & Busters opening weeks earlier than expected
DB
Watch the new sign go up at Dave & Buster's in Augusta