Search for suspect puts Aiken County school on soft lockdown
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Redcliffe Elementary School in Aiken County was on soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon, according to school officials.
Deputies said the lockdown was due to a manhunt from an assault incident in the area of the school that’s halfway between Jackson and Beech Island.
Officials said no other schools were affected by the lockdown.
The lockdown came after multiple other school issues this week in the CSRA:
- A report of a suspicious and possible armed person put Westside High School on lockdown Monday in Augusta.
- Also Monday, a gun was found in a student’s bookbag at Barton Creek Elementary in Augusta.
- On Tuesday, a bomb threat led to the evacuation of Burke County High School.
