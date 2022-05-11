Search for suspect puts Aiken County school on soft lockdown

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Redcliffe Elementary School in Aiken County was on soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon, according to school officials.

Deputies said the lockdown was due to a manhunt from an assault incident in the area of the school that’s halfway between Jackson and Beech Island.

Officials said no other schools were affected by the lockdown.

The lockdown came after multiple other school issues this week in the CSRA:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.