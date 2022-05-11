Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia tax refunds will start heading your way this week

While U.S. stocks are falling, economic concerns are on the rise. (CNN, POOL, BEA.GOV)
By Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Revenue will begin issuing special, one-time tax refunds this week.

The refunds are part of House Bill 1302, which the Georgia General Assembly recently passed and Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law.

This legislation allows for an additional refund of income taxes from 2020 due to the state’s revenue surplus.

Single filers and married individuals who file separately could get up to $250. Head of household filers could get a maximum of $375. Married individuals who file joint returns could get up to $500.

The refund amount will be based on an individual’s tax liability.

Due to the volume of refunds, it may take some time for all refunds to be processed.

People’s refunds will not be issued until their 2021 tax return has been processed. But for people who filed on time, the vast majority of refunds are expected to go out by early August.

“Due to years of responsible, conservative budgeting and our measured reopening that prioritized protecting both lives and livelihoods, Georgia is in a position to issue these one-time refunds,” Kemp said. “As hardworking Georgians face rising inflation caused by failed federal government policies, we are doing what we can to provide relief by returning their money back into their pockets.”

