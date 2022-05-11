Dip Metress Basketball Academy returns to Augusta in June

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Dip Metress Basketball Academy returns for its 21st edition in June at Christenberry Fieldhouse.

The coed camp is for 1st to 11th graders an will be from June 20th-24th. Monday-Thursday will be from 9am-4pm. Friday will be from 9am-12pm.

The cost of the camp is $170 per camper. The fee is all inclusive, and there are no additional costs. Lunch is included Monday-Thursday.

For more information, call Dip Metress at 706-667-4765 or email at dmetress@augusta.edu

