Dip Metress Basketball Academy returns to Augusta in June

(WRDW)
By Nick Proto
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Dip Metress Basketball Academy returns for its 21st edition in June at Christenberry Fieldhouse.

The coed camp is for 1st to 11th graders an will be from June 20th-24th. Monday-Thursday will be from 9am-4pm. Friday will be from 9am-12pm.

The cost of the camp is $170 per camper. The fee is all inclusive, and there are no additional costs. Lunch is included Monday-Thursday.

For more information, call Dip Metress at 706-667-4765 or email at dmetress@augusta.edu

