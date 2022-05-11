Delaware Attorney General asks for a federal investigation after lacrosse team bus stop and search

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Delaware Attorney General is asking for a federal investigation following the Delaware State University’s lacrosse team bus stop and search on April 20.

“Over the last few days, I’ve spoken with those affected at Delaware State, as well as the authorities in a position to investigate these events. Following discussions with both the US Department of Justice and the Georgia Attorney General, I sent the attached letter urging a full examination and I have every reason to believe one will occur,” Attorney General Kathleen said.

Liberty County officials say the bus was pulled over for driving in the left lane, and deputies searched the bags of athletes after a K-9 alert.

Body camera footage was obtained by WTOC and it shows Liberty County Deputies stopping and searching the bags on a bus of Delaware State Lacrosse students.

At first, the sheriff said that didn’t happen but Wednesday he clarified the statements saying his words were a mistake and offering clarification.

“What I was meaning to say, and I misspoke, was that none of the people on the bus were checked or any of their property on the bus were checked because the dog did not ever go on the bus, inside the bus compartment. Let me make that clear. The dog never went inside of the bus at all. The dog alerted outside the bus, so that’s what made the search legal, that’s why they did the search where they did,” Sheriff Bowman said.

In addition, WTOC spoke with Delaware lacrosse player Sydney Anderson who says “They didn’t really ask us, they informed us of what they’re gonna do and no one questioned them, we just let them rattle through our stuff.”

