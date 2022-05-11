Augusta’s new Dave & Busters opening weeks earlier than expected

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new Dave & Busters will be opening almost a month earlier than previously reported — and the location is now hiring.

The outdoor signage went up earlier this week at the high-end sports bar and arcade that’s on Cabela Drive off Riverwatch Parkway.

The location, the chain’s fifth in Georgia, will now open in June 27, the company announced Wednesday. The previously announced date was in late July.

The company says it’s looking to hire “170 passionate individuals” to staff the location.

Positions to fill include front and back-of-house, managers, servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and other jobs.

Applications are currently being accepted, and all interested candidates are encouraged to complete the online application at daveandbusters.com/careers.

The new Augusta location will feature 20,460 square feet of the latest games, a seasonally rotated chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar featuring a 40-foot “WOW” Wall of high-definition screens for an unrivaled viewing experience. It’s a one-of-a-kind environment for guests of all ages, the perfect setting to have fun with family and friends.

“At Dave & Buster’s, we work hard and play hard,” General Manager George Dey said in a news release. “We are looking for individuals who are passionate, goal-oriented and will provide the best experience for our guests.”

Dave & Buster’s employees are encouraged to take advantage of multiple benefits, which include a comprehensive benefits package for several positions including medical, dental, vision, and a 401(k), as well as a program encouraging high-performing employees to move up quickly to new positions.

