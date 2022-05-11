Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies with overnight lows that will bottom out near 50 early this morning. Winds will be light out of the north between 3-5 mph.

Afternoon high temperatures will continue to reach the low 80s this afternoon with winds out of the NNE between 8-15 mph.

A few more clouds on Thursday will keep high temperatures below average with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be steady out of the north-northeast between 10-15 mph. An isolated shower is possible Thursday evening into Thursday night, but we should stay mostly dry during the day.

The same area of low pressure that brought us storms last Friday will make a return trip to the CSRA later this week, giving us a good chance of rain this Friday, a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as well. A few remaining showers look possible for Saturday, but afternoon highs will be warmer in the middle 80s. Sunday looks to be dryer and warmer with afternoon temps near 90.

Getting hot, hot, hot next week! Afternoon highs are expected to hit the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday next week. Be sure to keep it here for updates.

