Austin Riley first of 4 champion Braves to go to arbitration

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley reacts after hitting the game winning RBI single to score Atlanta...
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley reacts after hitting the game winning RBI single to score Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies in the ninth inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 3-2 to take game 1. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Third baseman Austin Riley became the first of four members of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves to go to a salary arbitration hearing, asking for $4.25 million rather than the team’s $3.95 million offer.

Arbitrators Richard Bloch, Steven Wolf and John Woods heard the case virtually. A decision is expected Wednesday, along with the case of St. Louis outfielder Tyler O’Neill, which was heard last Friday by a different panel. Riley set career bests last season with a .303 average, 33 homers and 107 RBIs. He played in 160 games, tying Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson for the NL lead.

