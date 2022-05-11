Alleged sexual assault victim seeks policy change in Columbia County schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Board of Education had their board meeting and offered a public participation session at the end.

We were at the meeting with Madison Cooksey and her family.

We’ve been following her story over the last two weeks after sexual assault allegations surfaced about former Evans High and Burke County teacher Scott Hooker.

She advocated for policy change in the Columbia County School District.

“I hope in the future that any student and employee reporting sexual harassment will be advocated for, protected, and taken seriously. Maybe it’s time to adopt new policies and teach about the dangers of not only strangers but everyone. It’s time to make a change in our school system,” she said.

