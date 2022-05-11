Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Alleged sexual assault victim seeks policy change in Columbia County schools

By William Rioux
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Board of Education had their board meeting and offered a public participation session at the end.

We were at the meeting with Madison Cooksey and her family.

We’ve been following her story over the last two weeks after sexual assault allegations surfaced about former Evans High and Burke County teacher Scott Hooker.

MORE | Sex complaint isn’t 1st time this teacher’s been in trouble

She advocated for policy change in the Columbia County School District.

“I hope in the future that any student and employee reporting sexual harassment will be advocated for, protected, and taken seriously. Maybe it’s time to adopt new policies and teach about the dangers of not only strangers but everyone. It’s time to make a change in our school system,” she said.

We will have continuing coverage of this story Wednesday on News 12 at 6 o’clock.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Crime scene tape
One juvenile arrested following stabbing in Richmond County
Richmond County School
Richmond County: New southside elementary school announced
New Richmond County school announced
New Richmond County school announced
Alleged sexual assault victim seeks policy change from Columbia County