What the Tech: Looking for lifehacks? Deepstash is the app for you

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We all love to hear about shortcuts and secrets to make our lives easier and more fulfilling, but where do you go to get the information?

If you want daily inspiration and ideas on how to do things better and improve your life, here’s an app designed to help.

We can all use a little self-care from time to time. And inspiration is always a good thing. That’s the idea behind the app ‘Deepstash.’

Every day, editors curate news articles, quotes, and blogs and publish them to the app. Stories from lifehacker.com and Entrepreneur Magazine. Inspirational and motivational quotes from some of the world’s greatest minds, and lots of advice on how to deal with difficult people and situations.

The app pulls together three ideas or articles on how love languages can improve your relationship with your significant other.

There’s a brief description and well-thought-out articles and blog posts with advice and ideas. There’s an article from Medium on ‘How to Become More Intelligent, according to Albert Einstein’, and on the topic of money, articles, and ideas about turning a passion into a business and starting a side-hustle.

Deepstash covers time management, problem-solving, teamwork, leadership, health, and investments. Deepstash is gaining an audience, and the app gets 5-star reviews in both Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.

What we like about this app is that the articles are short, and there’s no endless scroll. It’s almost like the curators are pushing you out the door to do great things.

Deepstash is a free app for both iPhones and Android devices.

