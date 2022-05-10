Vehicle crashes into Beech Island home

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle crashed in a home in Beech Island on Tuesday morning

The call came in at 8:51 a.m., for reports of a vehicle that crashed into the side of a home at Dixie Clay Road and Flint Drive.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says the vehicle involved is a Toyota 4 Runner and injuries were reported in the incident.

SCHP and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded.

