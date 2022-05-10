Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Progress on ambulance contract disappoints Augusta leaders

By Kennedi Harris
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There were hopes for progress Tuesday on drawing up a new ambulance contract between the city of Augusta and Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service, but those hopes fell flat.

Augusta Commission members last week asked the city administrator to formalize a new contract and come back this week with the contract for approval.

MORE | How deputies are focusing on curbing crime in Augusta

But commission members learned Tuesday that the administrator had written up a contract and Gold Cross had written up a separate contract — but the two parties had no discussion together.

Both had contracts were ready Tuesday, but some commissioners were very unhappy with the contract drawn by the administrator.

They voted to hold a workshop with Gold Cross on Thursday to talk about the contract.

Some commissioners called the development embarrassing and disappointing.

Commission members want a new ambulance contract with Gold Cross because they think it could improve service and mend the relationship the city’s had with the company for years.

Among the changes they want:

  • Eight ambulances for Augusta, and possibly more during peak times, all with GPS trackers.
  • Daily reporting of all calls and response times over 30 minutes.
  • Nearly a $1 million increase in the subsidy payment, which not everyone is on board with.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Gina
Grant Me Hope | Gina: ‘I’m looking for a home that will give me love’
Photo from the Augusta, GA- Boys and Girls Club of the CSRA.
Boys & Girls Clubs gearing up for summer meal program
News 12 NBC 26 partners with a local blood bank to fight shortage.
News 12 NBC 26 partners with local blood bank to fight shortage
SC Earthquakes
FIRST ALERT: South Carolina’s fault lines and earthquake history