Progress on ambulance contract disappoints Augusta leaders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There were hopes for progress Tuesday on drawing up a new ambulance contract between the city of Augusta and Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service, but those hopes fell flat.

Augusta Commission members last week asked the city administrator to formalize a new contract and come back this week with the contract for approval.

But commission members learned Tuesday that the administrator had written up a contract and Gold Cross had written up a separate contract — but the two parties had no discussion together.

Both had contracts were ready Tuesday, but some commissioners were very unhappy with the contract drawn by the administrator.

ALSO IN THE NEWS ... • Commissioners unanimously voted to add $62,500 to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office budget with no specified use for the money. • A parks and recreation $1 million funding discussion was moved to the next committee meeting.

They voted to hold a workshop with Gold Cross on Thursday to talk about the contract.

Some commissioners called the development embarrassing and disappointing.

Commission members want a new ambulance contract with Gold Cross because they think it could improve service and mend the relationship the city’s had with the company for years.

Among the changes they want:

Eight ambulances for Augusta, and possibly more during peak times, all with GPS trackers.

Daily reporting of all calls and response times over 30 minutes.

Nearly a $1 million increase in the subsidy payment, which not everyone is on board with.

