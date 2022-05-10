Submit Photos/Videos
Police: Man shoots his father multiple times with intention to kill

Fredrick Moore Jr. was arrested after police say he shot his father multiple times.
Fredrick Moore Jr. was arrested after police say he shot his father multiple times.(Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – An Alabama man was arrested after police said he shot his own father Monday.

Court filings state that Fredrick Moore Jr. shot his father multiple times overnight.

Investigators say the 24-year-old shot his father in the face, shoulder and leg with the intention of killing him.

Moore was charged with attempted murder, WSFA reported. Police did not provide a motive for the shooting.

Moore is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a bail of $60,000.

