Perdue raises $2.3M in gubernatorial bid but trails Kemp

From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp
From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA - Republican David Perdue raised $2.3 million in the three months ended April 30, the former U.S. senator’s campaign reports.

That’s behind the $2.7 million incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp raised in only 26 days following the April 4 end of the Georgia legislative session.

MORE | Raffensperger visits the CSRA to talk about election integrity

Perdue is the top challenger to Kemp in the May 24 GOP primary. Perdue loaned his campaign $500,000.

Perdue had about $900,000 in cash on April 30, while Kemp had $10.7 million.

Kemp has collected more than $22 million for his re-election bid, compared to the $3.5 million Perdue has raised in a shorter period.

Besides Kemp and Perdue, the GOP primary includes Republicans Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams.

Meanwhile, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams says donors gave $11.7 million to her campaign for governor in the three months ended April 30.

Abrams said last week she has more than $8 million in cash on hand. Abrams had $7.2 million in cash at the end of January.

That means she spent almost all she raised during the period.

Abrams is unopposed in the May 24 Democratic primary.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

