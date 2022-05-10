Perdue raises $2.3M in gubernatorial bid but trails Kemp

ATLANTA - Republican David Perdue raised $2.3 million in the three months ended April 30, the former U.S. senator’s campaign reports.

That’s behind the $2.7 million incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp raised in only 26 days following the April 4 end of the Georgia legislative session.

Perdue is the top challenger to Kemp in the May 24 GOP primary. Perdue loaned his campaign $500,000.

Perdue had about $900,000 in cash on April 30, while Kemp had $10.7 million.

Kemp has collected more than $22 million for his re-election bid, compared to the $3.5 million Perdue has raised in a shorter period.

Besides Kemp and Perdue, the GOP primary includes Republicans Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams.

Meanwhile, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams says donors gave $11.7 million to her campaign for governor in the three months ended April 30.

Abrams said last week she has more than $8 million in cash on hand. Abrams had $7.2 million in cash at the end of January.

That means she spent almost all she raised during the period.

Abrams is unopposed in the May 24 Democratic primary.

