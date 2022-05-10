Pedestrian struck, accident slows down I-20 eastbound

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident with injuries is slowing down traffic on Interstate 20 eastbound.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 7:06 a.m. Our News 12 crew on the scene saw two trucks hit the barrier wall near exit 1.

The exit 1 ramp to North Augusta is shut down at this time.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatch confirmed a pedestrian was struck and the department is on the scene as well.

Two trucks involved with the accident on I-20 eastbound. (WRDW)

Motorists use caution in the area.

There is also a second accident reported further down I-20 near mile marker 18. No injuries are reported in that accident.

