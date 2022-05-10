Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Pedestrian struck, accident slows down I-20 eastbound

Pedestrian struck, accident slows down I-20 eastbound
Pedestrian struck, accident slows down I-20 eastbound(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident with injuries is slowing down traffic on Interstate 20 eastbound.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 7:06 a.m. Our News 12 crew on the scene saw two trucks hit the barrier wall near exit 1.

The exit 1 ramp to North Augusta is shut down at this time.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatch confirmed a pedestrian was struck and the department is on the scene as well.

Two trucks involved with the accident on I-20 eastbound.
Two trucks involved with the accident on I-20 eastbound.(WRDW)

Motorists use caution in the area.

There is also a second accident reported further down I-20 near mile marker 18. No injuries are reported in that accident.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Broad Street in downtown Augusta
Bicycling competition to disrupt downtown traffic on Sunday
Intersection closure on Deans Bridge Road after accident knocks down power lines
Deans Bridge Road lanes reopened after accident knocked down power lines
Overturned big-rig at Windsor Spring Road and Interstate 520
Flipped big-rig blocks traffic on Windsor Spring for much of day
Interstate highways with the most fatalities