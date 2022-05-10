Submit Photos/Videos
One person stabbed at Edgefield County home

Edgefield County deputies responded to a stabbing incident early Tuesday morning.
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County deputies responded to a stabbing incident early Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called out to a home at 101 Trailside Drive at 3:33 a.m. The home sits just outside of Murphy Village.

Deputies say they found one victim with a stab wound.

A sergeant with the sheriff’s office told News 12 that the victim’s injuries are minor and are not life-threatening.

