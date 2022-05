AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - News 12 NBC 26 is partnering with Shepeard Community Blood Center to hold a blood drive this Friday.

The bloodmobile will be outside the station, 1226 Gray Way, Augusta.

It will take place from noon to 6:30 p.m.

All donors will receive a free T-shirt and pizza. To sign up, visit Shepeard Blood.

