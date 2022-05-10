Submit Photos/Videos
I-20 crashes kill at least 1, snarl traffic in Aiken County

By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic accidents killed at least one person and snarled traffic on Interstate 20 Tuesday morning in Aiken County.

The latest accident happened on the westbound side of I-20, near mile marker 2 around 9:02 a.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says there were multiple vehicles involved. One of the overturned and was blocking the left lane of traffic. Tidwell also says there is no word on injuries at this time.

Just two hours earlier, the SCHP responded to an accident on the eastbound side. That accident happened around 7:06 a.m. Two trucks appeared to crash into the barrier walls near exit 1. The exit 1 ramp to North Augusta is also shut down at this time.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety also responded and dispatchers confirmed a pedestrian was struck at the same time. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables confirmed the coroner’s office is investigating the incident.

Two trucks involved with the accident on I-20 eastbound.
Two trucks involved with the accident on I-20 eastbound.(WRDW)

Motorists were urged to use caution in the area.

Another accident was reported further down I-20 near mile marker 18 around 6:30 a.m. There were no injuries reported in that accident.

