Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Man charged with DUI after crashing into fire department’s museum, police say

Everyone is okay after a car crashed into the Knoxville Fire Department museum in downtown Knoxville, according to KFD.
By Savannah Smith, Kelly Ann Krueger and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A man crashed his vehicle into the Knoxville Fire Department museum on Sunday, according to officials.

The Knoxville Fire Department said a white Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed through the museum located in the front yard of the fire department’s headquarters at 1:54 a.m. Sunday.

No one was injured in the crash, but the building suffered major damage, officials said.

“Thankfully, our Steamer Engine Sam B. Boyd was not damaged,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the driver was identified as 29-year-old Devon Oneal. He was arrested and charged with a DUI.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

FILE - A portrait of New Jersey State Police Trooper Werner Foerster is displayed during an...
Assata Shakur accomplice gets parole in trooper’s 1973 death
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger
Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at...
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna arrested on RICO charges
Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Sheriff Dave Wedding displayed the handguns and rifle the...
Sheriff: Escaped inmate, corrections officer had guns in vehicle
From left: Dante Phillips and Tybria Capreshia Jennings
Deputies seek pair in connection with latest Augusta shooting