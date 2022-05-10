Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Lawyers seek to delay Georgia execution set for next week

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr.
Virgil Delano Presnell Jr.(WRDW)
By The Assocoated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for a Georgia man scheduled to be put to death next week for killing an 8-year-old girl 46 years ago are trying to delay the execution.

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is scheduled to die May 17 at the state prison in Jackson by injection of the sedative pentobarbital.

He killed the 8-year-old girl and raped her 10-year-old friend after abducting them as they walked home from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta, on May 4, 1976.

Lawyers representing the Federal Defender Program, which represents Presnell, filed the lawsuit and an emergency motion Monday in Fulton County Superior Court.

His death sentence was overturned in 1992 but was reinstated in March 1999.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Pedestrian struck, accident slows down I-20 eastbound
I-20 crashes kill at least 1, snarl traffic in Aiken County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Vehicle crashes into Beech Island home
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for May 10
Grovetown Rodeo
Questions surround Grovetown rodeo funding, mayor responds