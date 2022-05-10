Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Kemp signs series of bills on social issues, natural resources

By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is continuing this week to sign a raft of bills recently passed by lawmakers.

On Monday, the governor signed Senate Bill 403, which partners behavioral health professionals with law enforcement officers responding to emergency calls involving a mental health crisis.

Kemp then went on to sign S.B. 361, which will provide a tax credit for individuals and corporations which make donations to a qualified law enforcement foundation. This will help support the men and women in blue with additional resources to fight crime.

MORE | Local college graduates are preparing for hot job market

The governor also signed S.B. 424 which is Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s Fostering Success Act.

The new law will enhance follow-up services for aged-out foster youths through a state tax credit. Funds generated through the program will directly support critical areas of assistance, such as education, and housing.

“These foster kids just because their birth certificate says they age out of the system, they age out,” Duncan said.

“And to watch folks like Pam Parish with Connections Homes and others that are now going to be empowered with up to $20-million statewide to be able to come in and wrap around these services around these kids and to give them the same chance that I had with parents that were helping me go to college or helping me transition into a career or to just block and tackle the different aspects of life,” he added.

On Tuesday, Kemp signed six pieces of legislation aiming to strengthen Georgia’s forestry industry, promote conservation efforts and protect the state’s natural resources.

The legislation includes:

  • HB 997, which exempts forestry equipment from statewide ad valorem taxes, pending a statewide referendum question (agricultural equipment is already exempt)
  • HB 1349, which updates Georgia’s No Net Loss requirement to encompass over 200,000 acres of hunting and fishing land added since 2005
  • HB 343, which imposes stronger penalties on poaching
  • HB 586, which extends the sunset on the Conservation Use Value Assessment (CUVA)
  • HB 1147, which provides for year-round hunting season on raccoons and opossums on non-public land
  • HB 1148, which implements stronger requirements for deer brought into Georgia from states with confirmed cases of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

“The bills I signed into law will help us treat the forestry industry the same way that we do agriculture as well as protect hunting, fishing, and conservation land and more,” Kemp said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Murder trial for the man accused of killing Columbia County toddler.
Murder trial for man accused of killing Columbia County toddler
Gold Cross ambulance, Augusta, Ga.
Progress on ambulance contract disappoints Augusta leaders
Contract miscommunication between city, Gold Cross
Deepstash
What the Tech: Looking for lifehacks? Deepstash is the app for you
What the Tech: App of the Day- Deepstash
What the Tech: App of the Day- Deepstash