Deputies seek pair in connection with latest Augusta shooting

From left: Dante Phillips and Tybria Capreshia Jennings(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man and a woman is sought for questioning in connection with a shooting that injured a person Monday in Augusta.

Dante Phillips, 27, is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting in the 900 block of D’Antignac Street before 9 a.m. Monday.

Authorities described him as 5 feet 7 inches tall with back hair and brown eyes. They also released a photo of him.

Tybria Capreshia Jennings, 26, is wanted for questioning. She’s described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and his condition was unknown.

Anyone with information on Phillips or Jennings is urged to contact Investigator Terry Bale or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1454 or 706-821-1020.

The D’Antignac shooting happened as authorities were investigating a shooting that injured one person Sunday night at the Dogwood Terrace apartments. The shooting injured one person in the arm, sending them to a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening. Deputies on Monday morning questioned Johnnie Lee Bailey Jr., 36, in connection with the shooting.

Both shootings – as well as gunfire at deputies during a weekend vehicle pursuit – could signal a renewed surge in violent crime that’s been plaguing Richmond County in recent weeks.

