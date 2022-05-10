Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Expect another chilly start to the day with morning lows in the middle to upper 40s, but plenty of sunshine will help highs to rebound into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The cool mornings will continue waking up on Wednesday with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Afternoon high temperatures will continue to reach the low 80s on Wednesday afternoon with winds out of the NNE between 8-12 mph.

Expect a few more clouds on Thursday afternoon, but temperatures will remain a few degrees below average for this time of year with morning lows in the lower 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

The same area of low pressure that brought us storms this past Friday will make a return trip to the CSRA later this week, giving us a good chance of rain this Friday, a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as well. A few remaining showers look possible for Saturday but afternoon highs will be warmer in the middle 80s. Sunday looks to be dryer and warmer with afternoon temps in the upper 80s.

We’ll be keeping an eye on trends for the following week, some long-term models are suggesting the possibility of some summertime heat. Be sure to keep it here for updates.

