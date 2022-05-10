Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out near 50 by early Wednesday. Winds will be light out of the north between 3-5 mph overnight.

The cool mornings will continue waking up on Wednesday with lows near 50 degrees. Afternoon high temperatures will continue to reach the low 80s on Wednesday afternoon with winds out of the NNE between 8-15 mph.

A few more clouds on Thursday will keep high temperatures below average with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be steady out of the north-northeast between 10-15 mph. An isolated shower is possible Thursday evening into Thursday night, but we should stay mostly dry during the day.

Coastal low brings scattered showers and storms to CSRA on Friday. (WRDW)

The same area of low pressure that brought us storms last Friday will make a return trip to the CSRA later this week, giving us a good chance of rain this Friday, a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as well. A few remaining showers look possible for Saturday but afternoon highs will be warmer in the middle 80s. Sunday looks to be dryer and warmer with afternoon temps near 90.

Getting hot, hot, hot next week! Afternoon highs are expected to hit the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday next week. Be sure to keep it here for updates.

