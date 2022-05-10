Child brings gun to elementary school in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A child brought a gun to Barton Chapel Elementary School this week.

It happened Monday at the school that serves students up to fifth grade, the Richmond County School System told parents in a letter.

“A student brought a handgun and ammunition to school,” the district told parents. “The teacher observed the student frequently checking their bookbag and took the student and bookbag to school administrators. School administrators and School Safety and Security immediately secured the weapon and notified local authorities.”

The incident is being investigated, the district said.

It happened on the same day as a lockdown at Westside High School .

The district said the lockdown was ordered after a citizen report to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office that someone possibly entered the school with a weapon. The individual in question was taken into custody.

The district asked parents to speak to their children about the importance of school safety, their personal safety and the appropriateness of items they bring to school.

Anyone with safety concerns is urged to call the tip line at 706-828-1077.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.