Boys & Girls Clubs gearing up for summer meal program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The name of a Boys & Girls Clubs program may be different this year, but the goal is the same: that no child go hungry.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta is participating in Happy Helpings, Georgia’s summer food service program. Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at these sites and times as follows:

E.W. Hagler – 1903 Division St., Augusta

Dogwood Terrace – 747 15th Ave., Augusta

Thomson/McDuffie County – 221 Pecan Ave., Thomson

Sandersville/Washington County – 320 Riddleville Road, Sandersville

Hebbard/South Augusta – 2241 Wheeless Road, Augusta

Belair K-8 – 3925 Harper Franklin Ave., Augusta

All sites will serve lunch from noon to 1 p.m. and a snack from 3-4 p.m.

