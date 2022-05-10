Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Bomb threat disrupts the school day at Burke County High

Burke County High School, Waynesboro, Ga.
Burke County High School, Waynesboro, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bomb threat caused some disruptions Tuesday at Burke County High School.

At 1:11 p.m., the school received a bomb threat by telephone, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The male subject stated, “I’m blowing the school up.”

MORE | Child brings gun to elementary school in Augusta

Students and staff members were evacuated, and multiple agencies came to the school to help.

An extensive search was completed by law enforcement authorities and nothing was located. Operations had returned to normal by 3 p.m.

“We will continue to work with BCHS throughout the remainder of the investigation,” the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said. “Those found to be responsible for the disruption of our schools and the threat of harm against our community will be held accountable.”

Less than a month ago, a 16-year-old student was arrested in connection with another bomb threat at the school. He was charged with terroristic threats and disrupting a public school.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

A photo of a fire truck.
Toddler dies after falling into Upstate septic tank
From left: Dante Phillips and Tybria Capreshia Jennings
Deputies seek pair in connection with latest Augusta shooting
Barton Chapel Elementary
Child brings gun to elementary school in Augusta
102 Tanglewood Drive
Trenton man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend he killed, deputies say