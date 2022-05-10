Bomb threat disrupts the school day at Burke County High

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bomb threat caused some disruptions Tuesday at Burke County High School.

At 1:11 p.m., the school received a bomb threat by telephone, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The male subject stated, “I’m blowing the school up.”

Students and staff members were evacuated, and multiple agencies came to the school to help.

An extensive search was completed by law enforcement authorities and nothing was located. Operations had returned to normal by 3 p.m.

“We will continue to work with BCHS throughout the remainder of the investigation,” the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said. “Those found to be responsible for the disruption of our schools and the threat of harm against our community will be held accountable.”

Less than a month ago, a 16-year-old student was arrested in connection with another bomb threat at the school . He was charged with terroristic threats and disrupting a public school.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.