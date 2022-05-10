Atlanta rapper Gunna in police custody on racketeering charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper Gunna is now in police custody after his name appeared on an indictment charging him and 27 other people with gang-related criminal activity.

It comes just days after Atlanta rapper Young Thug was arrested in Buckhead and charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, faces charges of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

On Thursday, Fulton County DA Fani Willis along with Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant and Sheriff Patrick Labat held a news conference in regards to the arrests.

“As the District Attorney of Fulton County my number one focus is targeting gangs, and there’s a reason for that, they are committing conservatively 75 to 80% of all of the violent crime that we are seeing within our community and so they have to be rooted out of our community,” said DA Willis.

“It does not matter what your notoriety is, what your fame is if you come to Fulton County Georgia and you commit crimes, and certainly if those crimes are in furtherance of street gangs that you are going to become a target and a focus of this district attorney’s office, and we are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” she added.

