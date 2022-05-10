Submit Photos/Videos
4 total earthquakes rattled South Carolina Monday

(Source: MGN)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four earthquakes were recorded near Elgin, South Carolina on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At around 1:32 a.m., a 3.29 magnitude earthquake was measured 6 kilometers east of Elgin.

There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries, although more than 4,000 people contacted the U.S. Geological Survey to report what they felt.

Then at 4:39 a.m., a 1.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded 8 kilometers east southeast of Elgin, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The third earthquake, measuring in at a 1.79 magnitude, was recorded at 5:10 a.m. 6 kilometers east southeast of Elgin.

And a fourth earthquake was reported with an aftershock of 2.1, roughly 3 miles east of Elgin at around 6:05 p.m.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says Monday’s earthquakes bring the state’s total to 25 for 2022. A total of 27 quakes have been recorded in the area since Dec. 27, 2021.

To see more about the earthquakes, click here.

WIS and WCSC contributed to this report.

