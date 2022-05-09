Violence surges anew with 2 shootings, gunfire at deputies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just as a wave of shootings seemed to be subsiding in Augusta, violent crimes appear to be making a resurgence in Richmond County.

While deputies were investigating one shooting Monday morning, another one happened. Plus a rifle-wielding car passenger fired on deputies over the weekend.

Authorities learned of the latest shooting around 9:20 a.m. Monday. Deputies were called to a home in the 900 block of D’Antignac Street, where the found a male victim. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and his condition is unknown. The investigation is continuing.

That happened as authorities were investigating a shooting that injured one person Sunday night at the Dogwood Terrace apartments . The shooting injured one person in the arm, sending them to a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening. Deputies on Monday morning questioned Johnnie Lee Bailey Jr., 36, in connection with the shooting.

And on Sunday afternoon, deputies were the target of gunfire during a vehicle pursuit.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tobacco Road. While deputies were pursuing a Ford Fiesta, passenger Olajuwon Williams, 24, began firing a rifle at the deputies, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The Fiesta struck two vehicles on Meadowbrook Road and both occupants fled on foot, deputies said.

Williams was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts, kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and fleeing/attempting to elude, according to deputies.

The driver was initially arrested but later released and will not be charged.

The violent crimes come amid a recent wave of shootings in the region, some of them causing injuries and others fatal.

Initially, most of the violence was centered on Richmond County.

But in recent days the focus seemed to have shifted across the river to South Carolina. That was the site of an Aiken County hostage incident and shoot-out with officers , a North Augusta road rage incident involving gunfire and a shooting spree that ultimately claimed the life of a man in a car on Hampton Avenue at Assembly Street in Aiken .

Now the violence may be coming back to the Georgia side of the river.

Recent slayings in the CSRA since April 14 include:

Late May 3, Charles L. Bradley, 49, of Aiken was found shot dead inside a car at Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street in Aiken. The shooting was one of three gunfire incidents that night in Aiken. No one was hurt in the other incidents.

A shooting just before 7:30 p.m. April 23 claimed the life of Rodriquez Dunn, 31, at the Olmstead Homes in the 2100 block of B Street in Augusta. Dunn suffered at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.

On April 19, Brittany Dougherty was found slain outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. Her death was considered suspicious from the start, but within hours the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

On April 18, Johnnie Coleman was found shot dead in the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road. Authorities released a photo of a car suspected to have been linked to that slaying. Kelvin Lewis, 33, has been arrested as a suspect in the murders of Coleman and Dougherty

Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late April 18 after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way in Augusta. Suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.

JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, was fatally shot early April 17 in the 3700 block of Oslo Road in Augusta. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

Sandersville police found the body of a man April 16 inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, was arrested.

Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m.

