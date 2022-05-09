Victim sent to hospital after shooting on D’Antignac Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just as a wave of shootings seemed to be subsiding in Augusta, violent crimes appear to be making a resurgence in Richmond County.
While deputies were investigating one shooting Monday morning, another one happened. And both come on the heels of vehicle-to-vehicle gunfire over the weekend.
Authorities learned of the latest shooting around 9:20 a.m. Monday. Responding to a report of a shooting, deputies arrived at a home in the 900 block of D’Antignac Street and found a male victim. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and his condition is unknown.
MORE CRIME COVERAGE:
- ‘It’s senseless’: City leaders, residents react to recent crime surge
- Despite surge, data reveals overall crime is down in Augusta
- Groups working together to cut Augusta’s violent crime
It happened as authorities were investigating a shooting that injured one person Sunday night at the Dogwood Terrace apartments. That shooting injured one person in the arm, sending them to a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening. Deputies on Monday morning questioned Johnnie Lee Bailey Jr., 36, in connection with the shooting.
The Sunday and Monday shootings comes amid a recent wave of shootings in the region, some of them causing injuries and others fatal.
Recent slayings in the CSRA since April 14 include:
- Late May 3, Charles L. Bradley, 49, of Aiken was found shot dead inside a car at Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street in Aiken. The shooting was one of three gunfire incidents that night in Aiken. No one was hurt in the other incidents.
- A shooting just before 7:30 p.m. April 23 claimed the life of Rodriquez Dunn, 31, at the Olmstead Homes in the 2100 block of B Street in Augusta. Dunn suffered at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.
- On April 19, Brittany Dougherty was found slain outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. Her death was considered suspicious from the start, but within hours the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office ruled her death a homicide.
- On April 18, Johnnie Coleman was found shot dead in the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road. Authorities released a photo of a car suspected to have been linked to that slaying. Kelvin Lewis, 33, has been arrested as a suspect in the murders of Coleman and Dougherty.
- Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late April 18 after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way in Augusta. Suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.
- JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, was fatally shot early April 17 in the 3700 block of Oslo Road in Augusta. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.
- Sandersville police found the body of a man April 16 inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, was arrested.
- Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.