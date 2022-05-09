USA Cycling and Augusta Sports Council bring collegiate cycling championship back to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -More than 230 athletes and their families were in Augusta May 6-8 for a national college cycling championship.

As cyclists zoomed through downtown, spectators lined the streets.

Included in the crowd, Jamie Bohnke and David Crabtree, the parents of a competitor.

“We’re excited to be here to watch our son compete in the national collegiate event that he qualified for,” said Bohnke.

Their son Jake is competing all the way from Indiana University.

He even missed a huge milestone for the occasion, but they said the trip to Augusta was worth it regardless.

“This is his last collegiate event, so it meant a lot for us to come down,” said Crabtree. “He graduated this weekend, but we didn’t go to graduation, we came to Augusta to support him in cycling because that’s what he loves.”

This is the third time in ten years the Augusta Sports Council has hosted the competition.

Michelle Nuval, the CEO of the Augusta Sports Council, said their mission is to shine a light on Augusta.

“We’re here to promote our city and our town as a sports destination, and right here we’re showing it off by showing these college students just the kind of destination the city can be,” said Nuval.

Bohnke and Crabtree said they too are thrilled the city hosted it this year.

“We’ve loved being here this weekend so we’re really glad that you guys are sponsoring this,” said Bohnke.

But for this family, it was more than a race. It was a reunion.

“We got to connect with family, so we’re really excited that we got to see my sister and my nephew and his wife,” said Bohnke. "

They said they hope this is one of many more trips to the River Region.

The Augusta Sports Council said this is the last time they will host the race for a while.

If they host again, they will have to bid for it in the next round and then be selected by USA cycling, but they’re hopeful they can have that chance again in the coming years.

“I think Augusta provides a unique experience to USA cycling and their participants and that’s comething that we want to continue to give them,” said Nuval.

