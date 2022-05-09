Fourth earthquake reported near Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A fourth earthquake was reported in the Midlands Monday. An aftershock of 2.1 was reported roughly 3 miles east of Elgin at around 6:05 p.m.

Four. Fantastic. USGS reports a forth #earthquake near Elgin for the day. This aftershock had a 2.1 magnitude and occurred about 3 miles east of Elgin, South Carolina, at 6:05 p.m. today (5-9-22). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/kL4AJ7AWRX pic.twitter.com/Y6Qiv81XWa — SCEMD (@SCEMD) May 9, 2022

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Three earthquakes were recorded in Elgin on Monday.

At around 1:32 a.m., a 3.29 magnitude earthquake was measured 6 kilometers east of Elgin.

Then at 4:39 a.m., a 1.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded 8 kilometers east southeast of Elgin, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The third earthquake, measuring in at a 1.79 magnitude, was recorded at 5:10 a.m. 6 kilometers east southeast of Elgin.

The third earthquake makes 24, low-magnitude earthquakes recorded in the state this year, and the 26th recorded in the area since December 27, 2021, according to the SC Emergency Management Division.

Goat Daddy’s Farm in Elgin posted these photos on their Facebook.

Thankfully, no animals were hurt.

Ok Monday. USGS reports a third earthquake near Elgin this morning. This one, a 1.6 magnitude #earthquake occurred about 5 miles miles ESE of Elgin, South Carolina, at 4:39 a.m. today (5-9-22). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/tb1mD6fD1j pic.twitter.com/eZOrhXOZnP — SCEMD (@SCEMD) May 9, 2022

To see more about the earthquakes, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.