Fourth earthquake reported near Elgin

This photo from Goat Daddy's Farm on Facebook shows an animal's shelter damaged during the earthquake.(Goat Daddy's Farm)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A fourth earthquake was reported in the Midlands Monday. An aftershock of 2.1 was reported roughly 3 miles east of Elgin at around 6:05 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Three earthquakes were recorded in Elgin on Monday.

At around 1:32 a.m., a 3.29 magnitude earthquake was measured 6 kilometers east of Elgin.

Then at 4:39 a.m., a 1.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded 8 kilometers east southeast of Elgin, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The third earthquake, measuring in at a 1.79 magnitude, was recorded at 5:10 a.m. 6 kilometers east southeast of Elgin.

The third earthquake makes 24, low-magnitude earthquakes recorded in the state this year, and the 26th recorded in the area since December 27, 2021, according to the SC Emergency Management Division.

Goat Daddy’s Farm in Elgin posted these photos on their Facebook.

Thankfully, no animals were hurt.

To see more about the earthquakes, click here.

