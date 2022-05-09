Summer football camps put on by local college/professional football players
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some local athletes are giving back to the kids through free summer football camps across the two state.
Derrick Canteen Kids Camp-Derrick Canteen, Evans grad, current Georgia Southern Eagle
Who: Ages 8-12
Where: Evans High School, Evans, GA
When: June 25 2022, registration begins at 8:30am, camp starts at 9
For more information, follow @_canteen on Twitter
Derrick Canteen Teen Camp-Derrick Canteen, Evans grad, current Georgia Southern Eagle
Who: Ages 13-17
Where: Evans High School
When: June 25, 2022, registration begins at 12pm, camp starts at 1:30
For more information, follow @_canteen on Twitter
Camp Hamilton-Antonio Hamilton, Strom Thurmond grad, current Arizona Cardinal
Who: Ages 6-18
Where: JET Middle School, Johnston, SC
When: May 28, 2022, registration begins at 9am, camp starts at 10
Registration Link: https://camphamiltonfootballcampfunday.eventbrite.com
For more information, follow @UnitedSt8Of_Ham on Twitter
Tarron Jackson Youth Camp-Tarron Jackson, Silver Bluff Grad, current Philadelphia Eagle
Who: Ages 6-12
Where: Silver Bluff High School, Aiken, SC
When: June 25, 2022, 1-3pm
For registration form, follow @tarron_jackson on Twitter
