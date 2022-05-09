Summer football camps put on by local college/professional football players

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some local athletes are giving back to the kids through free summer football camps across the two state.

Derrick Canteen Kids Camp-Derrick Canteen, Evans grad, current Georgia Southern Eagle

Who: Ages 8-12

Where: Evans High School, Evans, GA

When: June 25 2022, registration begins at 8:30am, camp starts at 9

For more information, follow @_canteen on Twitter

Derrick Canteen Teen Camp-Derrick Canteen, Evans grad, current Georgia Southern Eagle

Who: Ages 13-17

Where: Evans High School

When: June 25, 2022, registration begins at 12pm, camp starts at 1:30

For more information, follow @_canteen on Twitter

Camp Hamilton-Antonio Hamilton, Strom Thurmond grad, current Arizona Cardinal

Who: Ages 6-18

Where: JET Middle School, Johnston, SC

When: May 28, 2022, registration begins at 9am, camp starts at 10

Registration Link: https://camphamiltonfootballcampfunday.eventbrite.com

For more information, follow @UnitedSt8Of_Ham on Twitter

Tarron Jackson Youth Camp-Tarron Jackson, Silver Bluff Grad, current Philadelphia Eagle

Who: Ages 6-12

Where: Silver Bluff High School, Aiken, SC

When: June 25, 2022, 1-3pm

For registration form, follow @tarron_jackson on Twitter

