Shooting injures 1 at Dogwood Terrace; man sought for questioning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are seeking a man for questioning after a shooting injured one person over the weekend at the Dogwood Terrace apartment complex.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office learned of the shooting at 11:36 p.m. Sunday, when deputies responded to the Augusta University Medical Center emergency room, where a gunshot victim was being treated.

The victim said they had been shot in the arm at Dogwood Terrace Housing Community.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Johnnie Lee Bailey Jr. for questioning in connection with the incident.

He’s described as 36 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 193 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala with Georgia license plate XNH184.

Johnnie Lee Bailey Jr. (WRDW)

Anyone who comes in contact with Bailey or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Tyler Steerman or any on-call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1427 or 706-821-1020.

Dogwood Terrace is no stranger to shootings. It’s where 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony was killed Jan. 8 in a drive-by shooting. Several suspects have been indicted in that shooting as well as one two days earlier that injured a pair of teenagers two days earlier at the same complex.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE:

Sunday night’s shooting comes on the heels of a recent wave of shootings in the region, some of them causing injuries and others fatal.

Recent slayings in the CSRA since April 14 include:

Late May 3, Charles L. Bradley, 49, of Aiken was found shot dead inside a car at Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street in Aiken. The shooting was one of three gunfire incidents that night in Aiken. No one was hurt in the other incidents.

A shooting just before 7:30 p.m. April 23 claimed the life of Rodriquez Dunn, 31, at the Olmstead Homes in the 2100 block of B Street in Augusta. Dunn suffered at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.

On April 19, Brittany Dougherty was found slain outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. Her death was considered suspicious from the start, but within hours the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

On April 18, Johnnie Coleman was found shot dead in the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road. Authorities released a photo of a car suspected to have been linked to that slaying. Kelvin Lewis, 33, has been arrested as a suspect in the murders of Coleman and Dougherty

Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late April 18 after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way in Augusta. Suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.

JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, was fatally shot early April 17 in the 3700 block of Oslo Road in Augusta. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

Sandersville police found the body of a man April 16 inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, was arrested.

Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.