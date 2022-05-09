Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

SC bill to end state control of hospital expansion is dead

A bill that would remove the need for South Carolina hospitals to seek state permission to...
A bill that would remove the need for South Carolina hospitals to seek state permission to build new facilities, make expansions or buy expensive equipment is dead for this year’s legislative session.(Live 5/File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A bill that would remove the need for South Carolina hospitals to seek state permission to build new facilities, make expansions or buy expensive equipment is dead for this year’s legislative session.

The House Ways and Means Committee decided not to send the bill eliminating the certificate of need program to the House floor on Thursday.

Leaders say they couldn’t get each side of the issue to come together and compromise.

Supporters of the bill say the program goes against the free market, requiring hospitals and health care companies to get state permission to build or expand hospitals or to buy expensive equipment like MRI machines.

Opponents say it protects health care in rural areas and can prevent hospitals from overspending because of competition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Public Records show Bowen Turner, now 19-years-old, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct....
Deputies: Orangeburg teen sentenced in sexual assault case threatened to bite off deputy’s finger during new arrest
Soccer goals in Columbia County, Ga.
Georgia law is helping homeschooled kids reach their sports goals
Goals
A look at how homeschooled kids can play team sports
Westside High School, Augusta, Ga.
Report of suspicious person puts Westside High on lockdown
LIST: Find your high school student’s graduation ceremony date and time