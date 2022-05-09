Submit Photos/Videos
Report of suspicious person puts Westside High on lockdown

Westside High School, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westside High School went on lockdown around midday Monday after a citizen report to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office that someone possibly entered the school with a weapon.

MORE | Violence surges anew with 2 shootings, gunfire at deputies

The individual in question is in custody and the investigation is underway, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies as well as school safety and security officers are working to resolve the matter.

“We take every report seriously and work to resolve them quickly,” the Richmond County School System said. 

