Raffensperger visits the CSRA to talk elections

By Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was in the CSRA Monday morning.

He spoke at the Augusta Rotary Club about elections. He talked about the 2020 election, the constitutional amendment to limit voting to U.S. citizens, and Georgia election integrity.

Raffensperger said that thousands of people had tried to register and were not legal to vote.

“We want to make sure that only American citizens are registered to vote because if only American citizens are registered to vote, then only American citizens can vote. And that’s really important,” he said.

Raffensperger is one of nine people running for secretary of state. Election Day is May 24.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

