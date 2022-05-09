Questions swirl around funding for rodeo in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Councilmembers and Mayor Gary Jones will likely have much to talk about at tomorrow’s council meeting for the city of Grovetown.

In an email to News 12, Councilwoman Deborah Fisher wrote that she is looking into how the rodeo for the city was funded. Fisher alleges Mayor Gary Jones “used city funds that were not budgeted, appropriated or voted on by city council for the rodeo event.”

She goes on to write that though the mayor announced the rodeo, she believes he did not mention tax payers were footing the bill. She also alleges he conducted committee meetings which were hidden from the public.

We spoke to Councilwoman Ceretta Smith over the phone, who confirms she has also been investigating the issue. According to her, she has filed open records requests with the city to get to the bottom of things.

Mayor Gary Jones denies these allegations. He says there were absolutely no closed meetings and added, “the direct costs of the rodeo did not exceed the budget and events do not require council approval.”

Mayor Jones stated that the email in it’s entirety is false.

Both Councilwoman Smith and Mayor Jones expressed this issue will likely be brought up at tomorrow’s council meeting which starts at 6:30 p.m..

