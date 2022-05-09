Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Questions swirl around funding for rodeo in Grovetown

Councilmembers say they're investigating how the rodeo in Grovetown was funded.
Councilmembers say they're investigating how the rodeo in Grovetown was funded.(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Councilmembers and Mayor Gary Jones will likely have much to talk about at tomorrow’s council meeting for the city of Grovetown.

In an email to News 12, Councilwoman Deborah Fisher wrote that she is looking into how the rodeo for the city was funded. Fisher alleges Mayor Gary Jones “used city funds that were not budgeted, appropriated or voted on by city council for the rodeo event.”

She goes on to write that though the mayor announced the rodeo, she believes he did not mention tax payers were footing the bill. She also alleges he conducted committee meetings which were hidden from the public.

We spoke to Councilwoman Ceretta Smith over the phone, who confirms she has also been investigating the issue. According to her, she has filed open records requests with the city to get to the bottom of things.

Mayor Gary Jones denies these allegations. He says there were absolutely no closed meetings and added, “the direct costs of the rodeo did not exceed the budget and events do not require council approval.”

Mayor Jones stated that the email in it’s entirety is false.

Both Councilwoman Smith and Mayor Jones expressed this issue will likely be brought up at tomorrow’s council meeting which starts at 6:30 p.m..

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scuffle at Augusta Municipal Building on May 3, 2022
WATCH: Scuffle breaks out after Augusta Commission meeting
Two people were charged with poaching a large alligator out of season in Richmond County,...
2 charged with killing huge alligator in Richmond County
Aiken crime
Aiken shooting kills 1 as deadly crime wave spills across the river
Savannah River
Suicide suspected after man’s body pulled from Savannah River
Migdelia Guadalupe
Bond denied for great-grandma in dog attack that killed baby

Latest News

Augusta Fire confirms a motorized hang glider crashed in Richmond County.
Motorized hang glider crashes in Richmond County
Chilly Starts Next Two Days
Mikel's 6 PM Mother's Day Forecast
Remembering Ahmaud Arbery: Sunday marks his 28th birthday
Remembering Ahmaud Arbery: Sunday marks his 28th birthday
(File) According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a man has been arrested after he...
RCSO: Car passenger gets in shootout with deputies