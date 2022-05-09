Photo of suspect’s vehicle released in road-rage shooting

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released a photo of the vehicle of a suspect accused of opening fire with a gun during a road rage incident tat left one person with minor injuries.

It happened about 1:30 p.m. April 29 on Knox Avenue near Martintown Road, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The victim told authorities that while driving down Knox Avenue, he was cut off by the 40- to 50-year-old male driver of another vehicle.

As the two parties came to a stop at East Martintown Road, the SUV driver began yelling at the victim, authorities said.

The two vehicles proceeded down East Martintown Road and came to a stop at Atomic Road.

The other driver then brandished a handgun and shot one time into his vehicle, the victim, said. The victim suffered a minor cut to his right ear.

The victim said he sped away, and the other driver followed him to the off-ramp, then went into Georgia.

The suspect’s vehicle is a 2006-2009 Ford Focus, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information is urged to call 803-441-4217.

