New resources to help curb crime in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re sitting down with the sheriff’s office about the steps to make streets safer.

It comes after two shootings in less than 12 hours.

Monday around 9:30 a.m. on D’Antignac Street, a few blocks from Laney High School, we know one man was shot. His condition is unknown.

Deputies are also investigating a shooting Sunday night at the Dogwood Terrace Apartments on Old Savannah Road. That’s about five minutes from the D’Antignac Street shooting. We’re told a man was shot in the arm but is expected to be okay.

As of this week, the sheriff’s office says they’re implementing a new technology to help identify and stop that violent crime from happening in Richmond County.

Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said: “Everything we do, the bad guys react to it, so we have to do something different.”

That something different is called a ‘flock camera.’

“Which are analytical cameras that give us capabilities that are great,” he said.

Twenty-five cameras are set to go up in various places around the city and can help alert deputies of potential crimes.

“We can actually, with gang members, if we have the tag numbers on their cars and their ID data, we can put pictures up. There are all kinds of different things we can do,” said Clayton

Every week, the sheriff’s office holds hotspot mapping meetings to look at past crimes and stats to determine where to focus resources. That’s how they know where these cameras need to be placed.

“Aimlessly having the deputies ride around isn’t going to help you. What we found is when we target and what we know from the data is we’re more likely to prevent crime if we’re in the hotspot areas when and where the crimes occur,” he said.

The agency says they’re down 100 deputies. This is the best strategy to focus resources and prevent violent crimes from happening.

The sheriff’s office says deputies will go into these hotspots, but they have to be there for around 9 to 11 minutes. They can’t just roll through. Clayton says they’re going to continue doing these road patrols moving forward.

“That’s the way that we need to get the biggest buck for the citizens,” said Clayton.

