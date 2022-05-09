Submit Photos/Videos
Motorized hang glider crashes in Richmond County

Augusta Fire confirms a motorized hang glider crashed in Richmond County.
Augusta Fire confirms a motorized hang glider crashed in Richmond County.
By Celeste Springer
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A representative with the Augusta Fire Department confirms a motorized hang glider has crashed.

According to the fire department, it came down sometime around 7:30 p.m. near the 4700 block of Rollins Road, which is off Mike Padgett Highway. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says it happened near a small private airstrip.

When crews arrived, they found two people who were then sent to the hospital. The Augusta Fire Department says one person suffered a serious injury, while the other was sent to the hospital as a precaution. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot was the person who suffered the serious injury, though they believe it’s not life threatening.

It’s unclear at this point what caused the crash, though the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

